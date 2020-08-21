Is Ciena Corporation (CIEN) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $61.51 and move down -2.72%, while CIEN stocks collected -1.32% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Ciena Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal Third Quarter Results

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Worth an Investment?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.14 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CIEN Market Performance

CIEN stocks went down by -1.32% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.97% and a quarterly performance of 15.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.22%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.75% for CIEN stocks with the simple moving average of 29.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CIEN shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for CIEN socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $26 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN stock at the price of $65. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21, 2020.

Northland Capital gave “ Market Perform” rating to CIEN stocks, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on June 4, 2020.

CIEN Stocks 6.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ciena Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.66% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.54% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +9.01% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN went down by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +65.64% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $59.67. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw 40.27% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CIEN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ciena Corporation (CIEN), starting from ALEXANDER STEPHEN B, who sold 2,500 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 81,081 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $150,000 with the latest closing price.

McFeely Scott, the SVP, Networking Platforms of Ciena Corporation, sold 2,000 shares at the value of $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that McFeely Scott is holding 84,241 shares at the value of $120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

CIEN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.49 for the present operating margin and +42.56 for gross margin. The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +7.09. Total capital return value is set at 13.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05. Equity return holds the value 14.70%, with 8.40% for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 34.77 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 25.80. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 19.40 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 10.00 and long-term debt to capital is 34.32.

EBITDA value lies at +161.15 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 1.52. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for Ciena Corporation is 4.33 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.