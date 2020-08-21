Is a Correction Looming Ahead? NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.73 and move down -4.77%, while NLOK stocks collected -1.39% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that NortonLifeLock Delivers Strong Growth in Q1 Fiscal 2021

NLOK Market Performance

NLOK stocks went down by -1.39% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.42% and a quarterly performance of 11.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.34%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.89% for NLOK stocks with the simple moving average of 22.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLOK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NLOK shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for NLOK socks in the upcoming period according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on June 8, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLOK stock at the price of $23. The rating they have provided for NLOK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 25, 2020.

Barclays gave “ Overweight” rating to NLOK stocks, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 6, 2020.

NLOK Stocks 8.46% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NortonLifeLock Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.55% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.19%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.24% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.79% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NLOK went down by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -4.63% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $22.09. In addition, NortonLifeLock Inc. saw 53.62% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NLOK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), starting from Brown Matthew Charles, who sold 531 shares at the price of $22.94 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 114,675 shares of NortonLifeLock Inc., valued at $12,181 with the latest closing price.

Brown Matthew Charles, the CAO of NortonLifeLock Inc., sold 31,598 shares at the value of $22.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Brown Matthew Charles is holding 83,077 shares at the value of $714,968 based on the most recent closing price.

NLOK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +24.94 for the present operating margin and +81.04 for gross margin. The net margin for NortonLifeLock Inc. stands at +23.21. Total capital return value is set at 8.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.73.

Based on NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), the company’s capital structure generated 43,220.00 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 99.77. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 55.88 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.17 and long-term debt to capital is 35,380.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.55 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for NortonLifeLock Inc. is 5.49 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.