Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.85 and move down -29.63%, while GLUU stocks collected 7.58% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/18/20 that Zynga Becomes Largest Mobile Game Maker by Market Share

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Worth an Investment?

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) The 36 Months beta value for GLUU stocks is at 0.66, while 10 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Glu Mobile Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $11.20 which is $2.83 above current price. GLUU currently has a short float of 7.22% and public float of 145.18M with average trading volume of 4.95M shares.

GLUU Market Performance

GLUU stocks went up by 7.58% for the week, with the monthly drop of -12.54% and a quarterly performance of -11.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.15%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.79% for GLUU stocks with the simple moving average of 13.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLUU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GLUU shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for GLUU socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on June 10, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLUU stock at the price of $10.50. The rating they have provided for GLUU stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 11, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave “Buy” rating to GLUU stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 8, 2020.

GLUU Stocks -7.73% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Glu Mobile Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.85% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.13%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.51% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.77% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GLUU went up by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +38.92% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.49. In addition, Glu Mobile Inc. saw 38.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

GLUU Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU), starting from MATHER ANN, who sold 28,780 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jul 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 76,866 shares of Glu Mobile Inc., valued at $287,812 with the latest closing price.

Brandeau Greg, the Director of Glu Mobile Inc., sold 12,845 shares at the value of $9.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Brandeau Greg is holding 25,000 shares at the value of $115,976 based on the most recent closing price.

GLUU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.87 for the present operating margin and +64.74 for gross margin. The net margin for Glu Mobile Inc. stands at +2.16. Total capital return value is set at 3.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.25. Equity return holds the value -4.60%, with -2.40% for asset returns.

Based on Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU), the company’s capital structure generated 20.13 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 16.76.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.11 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for Glu Mobile Inc. is 14.53 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.