Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) went up by 15.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.98 and move down -184.29%, while IDEX stocks collected 6.06% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST TUFN, PPC and IDEX – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholder Claims

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Worth an Investment?

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) The 36 Months beta value for IDEX stocks is at -2.13, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ideanomics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.00 which is -$1.4 below current price. IDEX currently has a short float of 15.30% and public float of 143.89M with average trading volume of 36.31M shares.

IDEX Market Performance

IDEX stocks went up by 6.06% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.70% and a quarterly performance of 242.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.17%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.96% for IDEX stocks with the simple moving average of 56.24% for the last 200 days.

IDEX Stocks -10.91% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ideanomics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.93%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.11%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +18.64% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX went up by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +15.70% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4185. In addition, Ideanomics, Inc. saw 63.61% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

IDEX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.86 for the present operating margin and +91.73 for gross margin. The net margin for Ideanomics, Inc. stands at -219.18. Total capital return value is set at 14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -186.95. Equity return holds the value -258.80%, with -117.30% for asset returns.

Based on Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.15 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 38.71. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 17.32 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.81 and long-term debt to capital is 38.33.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.33 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for Ideanomics, Inc. is 3.38 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.