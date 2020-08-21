Here’s How One Should Trade Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Now

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $62.22 and move down -5.53%, while VZ stocks collected 0.75% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Verizon’s network stands ready to handle extreme heat, rolling power outages and wildfires

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Worth an Investment?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.75 times of increase in earnings at the present.

VZ Market Performance

VZ stocks went up by 0.75% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.76% and a quarterly performance of 9.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.19%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.76% for VZ stocks with the simple moving average of 2.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VZ shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for VZ socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is based on the research report published on March 16, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VZ stock at the price of $61. The rating they have provided for VZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 2, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “ Neutral” rating to VZ stocks, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on February 3, 2020.

VZ Stocks 4.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Verizon Communications Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.24% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.24%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.57% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.57% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VZ went up by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -1.52% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $58.09. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc. saw -3.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VZ Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), starting from Skiadas Anthony T, who sold 10,744 shares at the price of $57.10 back on May 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 26,201 shares of Verizon Communications Inc., valued at $613,429 with the latest closing price.

Dunne Ronan, the EVP and Group CEO-VZ Consumer of Verizon Communications Inc., bought 18,839 shares at the value of $53.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Dunne Ronan is holding 33,956 shares at the value of $1,007,321 based on the most recent closing price.

VZ Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +23.13 for the present operating margin and +45.85 for gross margin. The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc. stands at +14.61. Total capital return value is set at 16.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.35. Equity return holds the value 31.50%, with 6.60% for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 216.86 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 68.44. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 45.64 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.66 and long-term debt to capital is 194.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.92 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for Verizon Communications Inc. is 5.06 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.