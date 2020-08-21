Here’s a Way to Trade Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) went down by -2.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.32 and move down -94.69%, while SNV stocks collected -4.78% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Synovus Makes $1 Million Contribution to UNCF, Names Scholarship Fund in Honor of State Representative Calvin Smyre

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Worth an Investment?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.11 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SNV Market Performance

SNV stocks went down by -4.78% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.52% and a quarterly performance of 16.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.76%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.32% for SNV stocks with the simple moving average of -22.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SNV shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for SNV socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on July 17, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV stock at the price of $26, previously predicting the value of $37. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 30, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Outperform” rating to SNV stocks, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 27, 2020.

SNV Stocks 0.85% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Synovus Financial Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.64% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.73%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.03% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SNV went down by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -42.01% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $20.97. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -47.17% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SNV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), starting from BUTLER STEPHEN T, who bought 2,120 shares at the price of $23.73 back on Mar 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 112,302 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $50,308 with the latest closing price.

Stelling Kessel D, the Chairman & CEO of Synovus Financial Corp., bought 10,000 shares at the value of $23.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Stelling Kessel D is holding 339,412 shares at the value of $233,000 based on the most recent closing price.

SNV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +34.82 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +23.43. Total capital return value is set at 10.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.08. Equity return holds the value 8.70%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 119.49 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 54.44.