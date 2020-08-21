Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) sinking towards new 52-week low

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went down by -3.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.00 and move down -154.45%, while HLX stocks collected -7.96% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Helix Announces Pricing of Upsized Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Worth an Investment?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.12 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HLX Market Performance

HLX stocks went down by -7.96% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.88% and a quarterly performance of 48.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.88%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.25% for HLX stocks with the simple moving average of -26.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HLX shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for HLX socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on July 23, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLX stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for HLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 28, 2020.

CapitalOne gave “ Equal Weight” rating to HLX stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 17, 2020.

HLX Stocks -0.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -60.70% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, while the shares sank at the distance of -18.97% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -17.26% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HLX went down by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -56.04% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.38. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. saw -59.19% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HLX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX), starting from KRATZ OWEN E, who bought 210,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Mar 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,071,844 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., valued at $375,900 with the latest closing price.

Sparks Scott Andrew, the EVP and COO of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., sold 11,740 shares at the value of $9.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Sparks Scott Andrew is holding 253,342 shares at the value of $110,004 based on the most recent closing price.

HLX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.86 for the present operating margin and +19.15 for gross margin. The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. stands at +7.62. Total capital return value is set at 3.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.75. Equity return holds the value 1.80%, with 1.20% for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 35.98 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 26.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 23.55 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.33 and long-term debt to capital is 26.94.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.38 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is 5.97 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.