HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

by Denise Gardner

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $151.97 and move down -15.87%, while HCA stocks collected 0.37% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that Parallon Recognized by Forbes as One of America’s Best Employers for Women 2020

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Worth an Investment?

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.52 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HCA Market Performance

HCA stocks went up by 0.37% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.13% and a quarterly performance of 21.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.13%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.04% for HCA stocks with the simple moving average of 7.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HCA shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for HCA socks in the upcoming period according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on July 13, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCA stock at the price of $137, previously predicting the value of $130. The rating they have provided for HCA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 6, 2019.

Goldman gave “ Buy” rating to HCA stocks, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on July 10, 2019.

HCA Stocks 16.85% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, HCA Healthcare, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.51%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.29% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +19.13% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HCA went up by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -3.72% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $130.01. In addition, HCA Healthcare, Inc. saw -11.27% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HCA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), starting from Paslick P. Martin, who sold 227 shares at the price of $134.97 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,621 shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc., valued at $30,638 with the latest closing price.

MOORE A BRUCE JR, the Group President – Service Line of HCA Healthcare, Inc., sold 15,000 shares at the value of $133.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that MOORE A BRUCE JR is holding 88,626 shares at the value of $2,005,965 based on the most recent closing price.

HCA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.06 for the present operating margin and +15.03 for gross margin. The net margin for HCA Healthcare, Inc. stands at +6.83. Total capital return value is set at 22.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return holds the value -120.20%, with 7.30% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.72 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for HCA Healthcare, Inc. is 7.24 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

