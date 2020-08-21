Growth Myths About Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) You Probably Still Believe

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $83.97 and move down -1.16%, while MNST stocks collected -0.97% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/05/20 that Monster Beverage Sales Were Better Than Feared

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Worth an Investment?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.12 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MNST Market Performance

MNST stocks went down by -0.97% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.61% and a quarterly performance of 21.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.05%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.56% for MNST stocks with the simple moving average of 25.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MNST shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MNST socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $77 based on the research report published on May 28, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNST stock at the price of $73, previously predicting the value of $77. The rating they have provided for MNST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 11, 2020.

Guggenheim gave “Buy” rating to MNST stocks, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on May 5, 2020.

MNST Stocks 11.49% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Monster Beverage Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.15% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.86%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +17.84% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MNST went down by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +47.99% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $80.56. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 30.62% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MNST Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), starting from KELLY THOMAS J, who sold 10,249 shares at the price of $83.53 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,868 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $856,099 with the latest closing price.

Carling Guy, the President of EMEA of Monster Beverage Corporation, sold 41,250 shares at the value of $83.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Carling Guy is holding 23,885 shares at the value of $3,444,788 based on the most recent closing price.

MNST Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +33.67 for the present operating margin and +59.95 for gross margin. The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +26.37. Total capital return value is set at 36.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.38. Equity return holds the value 27.30%, with 21.90% for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 0.68.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.96 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for Monster Beverage Corporation is 8.20 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.