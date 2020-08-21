Growth Myths About Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) You Probably Still Believe

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.12 and move down -94.5%, while LODE stocks collected 39.28% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Sorrento Therapeutics, GrowGeneration Corp, Boxlight Corp, Comstock Mining, or Colony Capital?

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) Worth an Investment?

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE) The 36 Months beta value for LODE stocks is at 1.10, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Comstock Mining Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.50 which is -$1.09 below current price. LODE currently has a short float of 0.37% and public float of 21.56M with average trading volume of 4.30M shares.

LODE Market Performance

LODE stocks went up by 39.28% for the week, with the monthly jump of 61.58% and a quarterly performance of 97.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.67%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.87% for LODE stocks with the simple moving average of 86.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LODE stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for LODE shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LODE socks in the upcoming period according to Singular Research is $2.25 based on the research report published on April 23, 2014.

Global Hunter Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LODE stock at the price of $3.50. The rating they have provided for LODE stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on March 16, 2012.

LODE Stocks 34.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LODE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Comstock Mining Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 14.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 22.82%, while the shares surge at the distance of +62.76% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +59.54% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LODE went up by +39.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +144.39% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.8802. In addition, Comstock Mining Inc. saw 146.94% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LODE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -2975.22 for the present operating margin and -1134.13 for gross margin. The net margin for Comstock Mining Inc. stands at -2118.28. Total capital return value is set at -22.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.34.

Based on Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE), the company’s capital structure generated 23.50 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 19.03. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 13.79 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -6.08 and long-term debt to capital is 22.05.