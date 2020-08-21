Growth Myths About CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) You Probably Still Believe

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) went down by -2.87% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.93 and move down -31.39%, while CNO stocks collected -4.21% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that CNO Financial Group Announces Continued Support of Beyond Monumental

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Worth an Investment?

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.29 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CNO Market Performance

CNO stocks went down by -4.21% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.51% and a quarterly performance of 17.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.35%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.43% for CNO stocks with the simple moving average of 1.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CNO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CNO socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on June 18, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNO stock at the price of $20, previously predicting the value of $15. The rating they have provided for CNO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “Neutral” rating to CNO stocks, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on May 20, 2020.

CNO Stocks 2.90% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CNO Financial Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.89% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.99% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.19% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CNO went down by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -1.67% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.99. In addition, CNO Financial Group, Inc. saw -12.13% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CNO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO), starting from Zimpfer Matthew J., who sold 13,399 shares at the price of $16.93 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 163,635 shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc., valued at $226,784 with the latest closing price.

Brown Ellyn L, the Director of CNO Financial Group, Inc., bought 2,000 shares at the value of $12.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Brown Ellyn L is holding 69,318 shares at the value of $24,600 based on the most recent closing price.

CNO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.53 for the present operating margin. The net margin for CNO Financial Group, Inc. stands at +10.58. Total capital return value is set at 5.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return holds the value 8.60%, with 1.10% for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 82.50 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 45.20.