Growth Curve Analysis: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) slid -14.31% in last 30 days

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) went down by -5.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $175.00 and move down -24.14%, while SRPT stocks collected -11.34% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Sarepta Therapeutics and University of Florida Announce Collaboration to Accelerate the Discovery and Development of Therapies for Rare Genetic Diseases

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Worth an Investment?

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) The 36 Months beta value for SRPT stocks is at 1.95, while 18 of the analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $195.35 which is $53.32 above current price. SRPT currently has a short float of 13.48% and public float of 74.71M with average trading volume of 819.44K shares.

SRPT Market Performance

SRPT stocks went down by -11.34% for the week, with the monthly drop of -14.31% and a quarterly performance of -3.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.11% for SRPT stocks with the simple moving average of 9.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SRPT shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SRPT socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $167 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRPT stock at the price of $183. The rating they have provided for SRPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31, 2020.

Guggenheim gave “Buy” rating to SRPT stocks, setting the target price at $183 in the report published on November 1, 2019.

SRPT Stocks -12.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -19.45% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.57%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -11.80% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT went down by -11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +55.24% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $155.79. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. saw 9.25% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SRPT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT), starting from Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $159.00 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 13,792 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $1,590,044 with the latest closing price.

Barry Richard, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., sold 30,000 shares at the value of $158.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Barry Richard is holding 3,129,140 shares at the value of $4,754,972 based on the most recent closing price.

SRPT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -137.10 for the present operating margin and +84.92 for gross margin. The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -187.77. Total capital return value is set at -34.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.66. Equity return holds the value -53.00%, with -22.70% for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 90.13 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.41. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.46 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -17.02 and long-term debt to capital is 89.18.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 23.93 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is 4.81 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.