Search
Home Business
Business

Growth Curve Analysis: Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) grow 7.49% in last 30 days

by Melissa Arnold

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) went up by 4.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.00 and move down -15.02%, while LCA stocks collected 11.55% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Landcadia Holdings II and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

LCA Market Performance

LCA stocks went up by 11.55% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.49% and a quarterly performance of 50.05%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.07% for LCA stocks with the simple moving average of 41.25% for the last 200 days.

LCA Stocks 20.34% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.06% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.70%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.31% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +47.21% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LCA went up by +11.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +51.59% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.60. In addition, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. saw 49.59% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous article– 72.84 – 75.54: is It Good Range to Buy D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)?
Next articleIt’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Nicola Day - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $347.25 and move down...
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) grow 1.71% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.38 and move...
Business

– 151.89 – 154.48: is It Good Range to Buy Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $155.25 and move...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Nicola Day - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $347.25 and move down...
View Post
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) grow 1.71% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.38 and move...
View Post
Business

– 151.89 – 154.48: is It Good Range to Buy Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $155.25 and move...
View Post
Trending

Analyzing Future Direction of Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO): Next Earning Report on 11/17/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.85 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Will Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $204.90 and move up...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Nicola Day - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $347.25 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $204.90 and move up...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.63 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Price Trends About Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) went up by 11.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $117.79 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Technical Traders Must Watch Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went down by -5.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.79...
Read more

Business

Business

– 151.89 – 154.48: is It Good Range to Buy Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $155.25 and move...
Read more
Business

Corning Incorporated (GLW): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.17

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.87 and move down...
Read more
Business

Why FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Fell -0.37%

Nicola Day - 0
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.34 and move down...
Read more
Business

Growth Myths About Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $83.97 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $104.88 and move down...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) grow 1.71% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.38 and move...
Read more
Companies

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Share Tumbled 2.39% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $112.32 and...
Read more
Companies

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/21/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.50 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.90 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.07 and move...
Read more

Quick Links