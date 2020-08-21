Growth Curve Analysis: Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) grow 7.49% in last 30 days

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) went up by 4.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.00 and move down -15.02%, while LCA stocks collected 11.55% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Landcadia Holdings II and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LCA Market Performance

LCA stocks went up by 11.55% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.49% and a quarterly performance of 50.05%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.07% for LCA stocks with the simple moving average of 41.25% for the last 200 days.

LCA Stocks 20.34% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.06% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.70%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.31% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +47.21% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LCA went up by +11.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +51.59% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.60. In addition, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. saw 49.59% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.