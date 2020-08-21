Growth Curve Analysis: Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) grow 1.22% in last 30 days

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) went down by -1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $46.62 and move down -19.97%, while BSX stocks collected -2.24% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals announces the European Medicines Agency has accepted for review a marketing authorisation application for Voraxaze(R)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Worth an Investment?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) The 36 Months beta value for BSX stocks is at 0.96, while 20 of the analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $46.23 which is $6.92 above current price. BSX currently has a short float of 1.10% and public float of 1.43B with average trading volume of 10.26M shares.

BSX Market Performance

BSX stocks went down by -2.24% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.22% and a quarterly performance of 11.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.67%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.17% for BSX stocks with the simple moving average of 0.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for BSX shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for BSX socks in the upcoming period according to SVB Leerink is $40 based on the research report published on April 22, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSX stock at the price of $38, previously predicting the value of $46. The rating they have provided for BSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 1, 2020.

Citigroup gave “Buy” rating to BSX stocks, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on March 5, 2020.

BSX Stocks 5.16% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Boston Scientific Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -16.65% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.92%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.12% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.65% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BSX went down by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -5.17% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $38.82. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw -14.06% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BSX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), starting from Pierce David A, who sold 2,385 shares at the price of $38.69 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,016 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $92,276 with the latest closing price.

Pierce David A, the EVP Pres MedSurg of Boston Scientific Corporation, sold 2,170 shares at the value of $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Pierce David A is holding 9,401 shares at the value of $82,460 based on the most recent closing price.

BSX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.95 for the present operating margin and +64.08 for gross margin. The net margin for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at +43.78. Total capital return value is set at 8.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.91. Equity return holds the value 30.00%, with 13.50% for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 74.59 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 42.72. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.87 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.34 and long-term debt to capital is 63.90.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.85 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for Boston Scientific Corporation is 6.06 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.