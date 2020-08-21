Search
GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) future in Financial Sector

by Nicola Day

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) went down by -10.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.25 and move down -54.14%, while GOCO stocks collected 8.40% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that GoHealth Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provides 2020 Outlook

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Worth an Investment?

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) 9 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for GoHealth, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.44 which is $7.97 above current price. GOCO currently has a short float of 5.11% and public float of 43.40M with average trading volume of 3.61M shares.

GOCO Market Performance

GOCO stocks went up by 8.40% for the week, with the monthly drop of -22.52%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.28% for GOCO stocks with the simple moving average of -8.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOCO stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for GOCO shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for GOCO socks in the upcoming period according to William Blair is $21 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOCO stock at the price of $22. The rating they have provided for GOCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “Equal-Weight” rating to GOCO stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 10, 2020.

GOCO Stocks -8.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, GoHealth, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -35.12% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.28%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, while the shares sank at the distance of -19.02% for the moving average in the last 20 days.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GOCO went up by +8.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.78. In addition, GoHealth, Inc. saw -12.49% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GOCO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.51 for the present operating margin and +63.34 for gross margin. The net margin for GoHealth, Inc. stands at -7.61.

