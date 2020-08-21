Search
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) future in Healthcare Sector

by Nicola Day

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) went up by 14.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.85 and move up 5.27%, while FLGT stocks collected 9.38% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Fulgent Genetics Announces Expansion into Houston, TX

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Worth an Investment?

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 443.07 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FLGT Market Performance

FLGT stocks went up by 9.38% for the week, with the monthly jump of 158.23% and a quarterly performance of 224.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 321.62%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.91% for FLGT stocks with the simple moving average of 206.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FLGT shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for FLGT socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $75 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLGT stock at the price of $20. The rating they have provided for FLGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29, 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave “ Overweight” rating to FLGT stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 5, 2019.

FLGT Stocks 108.29% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 5.56% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.54%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.15%, while the shares surge at the distance of +146.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +204.09% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FLGT went up by +9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +437.34% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $35.65. In addition, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. saw 291.55% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

FLGT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT), starting from KIM PAUL, who sold 25,407 shares at the price of $44.16 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 335,774 shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc., valued at $1,122,039 with the latest closing price.

KIM PAUL, the CFO and Treasurer of Fulgent Genetics, Inc., sold 111,236 shares at the value of $41.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that KIM PAUL is holding 361,181 shares at the value of $4,633,097 based on the most recent closing price.

FLGT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1.32 for the present operating margin and +56.63 for gross margin. The net margin for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. stands at -1.26. Total capital return value is set at -0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.60. Equity return holds the value 3.30%, with 3.00% for asset returns.

Based on Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.23 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 3.13.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.63 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is 4.84 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.96.

