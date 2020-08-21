Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.20 and move down -8.29%, while DNB stocks collected 4.62% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Dun & Bradstreet Announces the Appointment of Keith J. Jackson to Its Board of Directors

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Worth an Investment?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) 9 of the analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $29.08 which is -$26.04 below current price. DNB currently has a short float of 0.42% and public float of 318.03M with average trading volume of 2.58M shares.

DNB Market Performance

DNB stocks went up by 4.62% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.36%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.44% for DNB stocks with the simple moving average of 1.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DNB shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for DNB socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNB stock at the price of $27. The rating they have provided for DNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27, 2020.

Stephens gave “Overweight” rating to DNB stocks, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on July 27, 2020.

DNB Stocks 1.42% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.66% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.21%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.28% for the moving average in the last 20 days.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DNB went up by +4.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $25.45. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. saw 2.72% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DNB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -11.90 for the present operating margin and +34.16 for gross margin. The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. stands at -39.61. Total capital return value is set at -4.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.34.

Based on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.54 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 61.02. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.83 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.56 and long-term debt to capital is 255.94.