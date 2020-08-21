Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Everything Investors Need To Know

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) went up by 2.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $165.49 and move down -6.66%, while DLR stocks collected 1.98% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend For Common And Preferred Stock

DLR Market Performance

DLR stocks went up by 1.98% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.10% and a quarterly performance of 18.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.84%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.09% for DLR stocks with the simple moving average of 15.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for DLR shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for DLR socks in the upcoming period according to TD Securities is $170 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLR stock at the price of $175. The rating they have provided for DLR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 31, 2020.

Barclays gave “Overweight” rating to DLR stocks, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on July 15, 2020.

DLR Stocks 4.86% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.25% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.42%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.20% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DLR went up by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +25.05% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $155.76. In addition, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. saw 29.57% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DLR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), starting from KENNEDY KEVIN, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $159.85 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc., valued at $159,850 with the latest closing price.

COKE MICHAEL A, the Director of Digital Realty Trust, Inc., sold 2,700 shares at the value of $160.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that COKE MICHAEL A is holding 7,340 shares at the value of $432,972 based on the most recent closing price.

DLR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.74 for the present operating margin and +26.55 for gross margin. The net margin for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. stands at +18.20. Total capital return value is set at 1.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80. Equity return holds the value 5.30%, with 2.20% for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 111.28 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 52.67. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 47.66 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.53 and long-term debt to capital is 129.06.

EBITDA value lies at 923.94 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 5.92. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 11.99 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is 10.53 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.14.