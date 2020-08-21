CME Group Inc. (CME) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/29/2020

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $225.36 and move down -30.13%, while CME stocks collected 2.13% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that CME Group to Launch New South American Soybean (Platts) Futures Contract on September 21

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Worth an Investment?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.13 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CME Market Performance

CME stocks went up by 2.13% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.69% and a quarterly performance of -2.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.87%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.37% for CME stocks with the simple moving average of -7.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CME shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for CME socks in the upcoming period according to Keefe Bruyette is $176 based on the research report published on April 14, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CME stock at the price of $194. The rating they have provided for CME stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 30, 2020.

UBS gave “ Buy” rating to CME stocks, setting the target price at $233 in the report published on February 26, 2020.

CME Stocks 2.54% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CME Group Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.15% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.96%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.51% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.22% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CME went up by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -12.10% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $167.75. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw -13.72% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CME Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME Group Inc. (CME), starting from GLICKMAN DANIEL R, who sold 900 shares at the price of $173.22 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 14,405 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $155,898 with the latest closing price.

Carey Charles P, the Director of CME Group Inc., sold 2,000 shares at the value of $168.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Carey Charles P is holding 6,141 shares at the value of $336,020 based on the most recent closing price.

CME Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +49.61 for the present operating margin and +79.08 for gross margin. The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +43.37. Total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.03. Equity return holds the value 8.90%, with 2.30% for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc. (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 16.84 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 14.41. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 5.84 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 14.51 and long-term debt to capital is 16.65.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 15.31 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for CME Group Inc. is 9.34 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.06.