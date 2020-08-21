Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) Everything Investors Need To Know

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.37 and move down -215.25%, while CLVS stocks collected 12.68% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Thinking about buying stock in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, RISE Education, eMagin Corp, Avinger Inc, or Clovis Oncology?

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Worth an Investment?

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) The 36 Months beta value for CLVS stocks is at 2.35, while 2 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Clovis Oncology, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.71 which is -$5.51 below current price. CLVS currently has a short float of 42.41% and public float of 79.98M with average trading volume of 5.06M shares.

CLVS Market Performance

CLVS stocks went up by 12.68% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.27% and a quarterly performance of -26.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.49% for CLVS stocks with the simple moving average of -29.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CLVS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CLVS socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $33 based on the research report published on May 18, 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLVS stock at the price of $5. The rating they have provided for CLVS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 27, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Underperform” rating to CLVS stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 9, 2020.

CLVS Stocks -13.58% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Clovis Oncology, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -68.28% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.35%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.41%, while the shares sank at the distance of -15.88% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -22.83% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CLVS went up by +12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +46.93% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.72. In addition, Clovis Oncology, Inc. saw -47.15% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CLVS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS), starting from Gross Paul Edward, who sold 2,506 shares at the price of $5.92 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 24,732 shares of Clovis Oncology, Inc., valued at $14,836 with the latest closing price.

IVERS-READ GILLIAN C, the See Remarks of Clovis Oncology, Inc., sold 1,670 shares at the value of $5.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that IVERS-READ GILLIAN C is holding 210,934 shares at the value of $9,886 based on the most recent closing price.

CLVS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -256.85 for the present operating margin and +75.75 for gross margin. The net margin for Clovis Oncology, Inc. stands at -280.01. Total capital return value is set at -58.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.72. Equity return holds the value 316.90%, with -58.90% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.85 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for Clovis Oncology, Inc. is 5.74 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.