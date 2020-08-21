Search
Buy or Sell CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) went down by -9.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.98 and move down -16.31%, while CLSK stocks collected 7.23% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that CleanSpark, Inc. and International Land Alliance Announce Microgrid Development Agreement

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Worth an Investment?

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) The 36 Months beta value for CLSK stocks is at 2.84, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CleanSpark, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $18.00 which is $5.98 above current price. CLSK currently has a short float of 1.81% and public float of 16.17M with average trading volume of 5.60M shares.

CLSK Market Performance

CLSK stocks went up by 7.23% for the week, with the monthly jump of 127.65% and a quarterly performance of 398.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.41%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.89% for CLSK stocks with the simple moving average of 193.53% for the last 200 days.

CLSK Stocks 132.42% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CleanSpark, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.02% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 18.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, while the shares surge at the distance of +146.82% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +413.68% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK went up by +7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +173.18% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.95. In addition, CleanSpark, Inc. saw 124.67% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CLSK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -213.97 for the present operating margin and -87.19 for gross margin. The net margin for CleanSpark, Inc. stands at -576.18. Total capital return value is set at -49.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -136.96. Equity return holds the value -168.30%, with -125.40% for asset returns.

Based on CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 14.15. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 13.29 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -1.02 and long-term debt to capital is 16.13.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.79 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for CleanSpark, Inc. is 9.84 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

