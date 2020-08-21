Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move down -76.59%, while BLIN stocks collected -28.32% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Major US Drop Shipping Supplier Selects Celebros Search By Bridgeline to Enhance Their eCommerce Search Experience

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Worth an Investment?

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.64 times of increase in earnings at the present.

BLIN Market Performance

BLIN stocks went down by -28.32% for the week, with the monthly drop of -14.94% and a quarterly performance of 35.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.02% for BLIN stocks with the simple moving average of 35.74% for the last 200 days.

BLIN Stocks -1.20% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -43.37% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 14.24%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 16.84%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.53% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +21.30% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BLIN went down by -28.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +30.57% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.49. In addition, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. saw 33.12% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BLIN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -63.13 for the present operating margin and +39.91 for gross margin. The net margin for Bridgeline Digital, Inc. stands at -95.20. Total capital return value is set at -106.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -175.54. Equity return holds the value -180.90%, with -60.00% for asset returns.