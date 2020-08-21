Search
Home Business
Business

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

by Denise Gardner

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move down -76.59%, while BLIN stocks collected -28.32% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Major US Drop Shipping Supplier Selects Celebros Search By Bridgeline to Enhance Their eCommerce Search Experience

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Worth an Investment?

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.64 times of increase in earnings at the present.

BLIN Market Performance

BLIN stocks went down by -28.32% for the week, with the monthly drop of -14.94% and a quarterly performance of 35.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.02% for BLIN stocks with the simple moving average of 35.74% for the last 200 days.

BLIN Stocks -1.20% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -43.37% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 14.24%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 16.84%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.53% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +21.30% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BLIN went down by -28.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +30.57% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.49. In addition, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. saw 33.12% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BLIN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -63.13 for the present operating margin and +39.91 for gross margin. The net margin for Bridgeline Digital, Inc. stands at -95.20. Total capital return value is set at -106.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -175.54. Equity return holds the value -180.90%, with -60.00% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleWhy Momentum Investors Should Watch Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN)
Next articleTechnical Traders Must Watch Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

What Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.66 and move...
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.15 and...
Business

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

What Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.66 and move...
View Post
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.15 and...
View Post
Business

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move...
View Post
Trending

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $101.94 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $127.39 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

What Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.66 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $127.39 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) – the Stock that gain 6.88% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.05 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $57.84 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $42.62 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move...
Read more
Business

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) sinking towards new 52-week low

Melissa Arnold - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went down by -3.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.00...
Read more
Business

What’s Behind Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Volatile Ride?

Nicola Day - 0
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.13 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) went down by -2.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $96.74 and move...
Read more
Business

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $158.21...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.15 and...
Read more
Companies

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) went down by -3.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $342.00 and move...
Read more
Companies

Is Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.17 and move...
Read more
Companies

Why Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $90.54 and move down...
Read more
Companies

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) went down by -3.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.70 and move...
Read more

Quick Links