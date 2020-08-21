Analyzing Future Direction of Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO): Next Earning Report on 11/17/2020

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.85 and move down -35.1%, while MBIO stocks collected 16.18% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Waitr Holdings, Mustang Bio, Party City Holdco, General Electric, or Delta Air Lines?

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Worth an Investment?

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Mustang Bio, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.00 which is -$3.59 below current price. MBIO currently has a short float of 1.80% and public float of 41.88M with average trading volume of 1.16M shares.

MBIO Market Performance

MBIO stocks went up by 16.18% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.85% and a quarterly performance of 15.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.80%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.58% for MBIO stocks with the simple moving average of 10.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBIO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MBIO shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for MBIO socks in the upcoming period according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on November 20, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBIO stock at the price of $7. The rating they have provided for MBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 13, 2019.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave “Overweight” rating to MBIO stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 21, 2019.

MBIO Stocks 10.23% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Mustang Bio, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.34%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.45% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -21.96% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MBIO went up by +16.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +29.60% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.26. In addition, Mustang Bio, Inc. saw -12.01% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MBIO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO), starting from Litchman Manuel MD, who bought 153,846 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Jun 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 488,846 shares of Mustang Bio, Inc., valued at $500,000 with the latest closing price.

Litchman Manuel MD, the President and CEO of Mustang Bio, Inc., bought 90,000 shares at the value of $3.13 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that Litchman Manuel MD is holding 335,000 shares at the value of $281,700 based on the most recent closing price.

MBIO Stock Fundamentals

Based on Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.06 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 23.12. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 21.14 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -25.97 and long-term debt to capital is 27.15.