Analyzing Future Direction of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND): Next Earning Report on 11/02/2020

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $172.29 and move down -34.69%, while BYND stocks collected 0.73% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Worth an Investment?

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) 4 of the analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Beyond Meat, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 10 rated it as hold and 7 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $120.31 which is -$7.61 below current price. BYND currently has a short float of 11.63% and public float of 54.43M with average trading volume of 6.00M shares.

BYND Market Performance

BYND stocks went up by 0.73% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.03% and a quarterly performance of -7.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.03% for BYND stocks with the simple moving average of 20.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for BYND shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for BYND socks in the upcoming period according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND stock at the price of $123. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 10, 2020.

Barclays gave “ Underweight” rating to BYND stocks, setting the target price at $123 in the report published on June 29, 2020.

BYND Stocks -6.19% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Beyond Meat, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.75% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.61% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -18.08% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BYND went up by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +60.32% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $127.92. In addition, Beyond Meat, Inc. saw 69.21% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BYND Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), starting from Nelson Mark Joseph, who sold 96,421 shares at the price of $133.07 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 95,222 shares of Beyond Meat, Inc., valued at $12,830,767 with the latest closing price.

Nelson Mark Joseph, the CFO & Treasurer of Beyond Meat, Inc., sold 71,388 shares at the value of $133.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Nelson Mark Joseph is holding 155,222 shares at the value of $9,498,909 based on the most recent closing price.

BYND Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.47 for the present operating margin and +32.66 for gross margin. The net margin for Beyond Meat, Inc. stands at -4.18. Total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.86. Equity return holds the value -1.20%, with -1.00% for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), the company’s capital structure generated 8.03 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 7.44. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 6.83 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.43 and long-term debt to capital is 5.15.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 9.91 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Beyond Meat, Inc. is 11.30 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.46.