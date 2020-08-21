Analyzing Future Direction of Apple Inc. (AAPL): Next Earning Report on 10/29/2020

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $468.65 and move up 0.94%, while AAPL stocks collected 2.84% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 8 hours ago that Stocks Close Up Slightly Even as Jobless Claims Rise

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Worth an Investment?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.96 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AAPL Market Performance

AAPL stocks went up by 2.84% for the week, with the monthly jump of 21.59% and a quarterly performance of 49.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.49%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.77% for AAPL stocks with the simple moving average of 50.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AAPL shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for AAPL socks in the upcoming period according to Wedbush is $515 based on the research report published on August 10, 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL stock at the price of $470, previously predicting the value of $420. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 5, 2020.

Wedbush gave “Outperform” rating to AAPL stocks, setting the target price at $475 in the report published on July 31, 2020.

AAPL Stocks 20.85% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Apple Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.95% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.71%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, while the shares surge at the distance of +27.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +34.08% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL went up by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +83.73% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $432.21. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 61.11% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AAPL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Apple Inc. (AAPL), starting from KONDO CHRIS, who sold 4,491 shares at the price of $305.62 back on May 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,370 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $1,372,539 with the latest closing price.

O’BRIEN DEIRDRE, the Senior Vice President of Apple Inc., sold 9,137 shares at the value of $285.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 16, which means that O’BRIEN DEIRDRE is holding 33,972 shares at the value of $2,605,141 based on the most recent closing price.

AAPL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +24.33 for the present operating margin and +37.58 for gross margin. The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +21.25. Total capital return value is set at 30.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.84. Equity return holds the value 70.70%, with 17.70% for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc. (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 119.40 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 54.42. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.92 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 17.69 and long-term debt to capital is 101.46.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.94 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for Apple Inc. is 5.48 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.