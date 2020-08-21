Search
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) – the Stock that lost -5.36% this week!

by Ethane Eddington

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $49.73 and move down -38.76%, while ALSN stocks collected -5.36% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Allison Transmission Declares Quarterly Dividend

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Worth an Investment?

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.17 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ALSN Market Performance

ALSN stocks went down by -5.36% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.61% and a quarterly performance of -0.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.51%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.47% for ALSN stocks with the simple moving average of -10.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALSN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ALSN socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $44 based on the research report published on April 20, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALSN stock at the price of $38, previously predicting the value of $42. The rating they have provided for ALSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Strong Buy” rating to ALSN stocks, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 14, 2020.

ALSN Stocks -3.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.67%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.45% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN went down by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.44% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $37.78. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. saw -25.83% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ALSN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN), starting from Bohley G Frederick, who bought 2,500 shares at the price of $38.25 back on Mar 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 50,701 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., valued at $95,625 with the latest closing price.

Bohley G Frederick, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $40.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Bohley G Frederick is holding 48,201 shares at the value of $202,500 based on the most recent closing price.

ALSN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +33.14 for the present operating margin and +48.48 for gross margin. The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. stands at +22.39. Total capital return value is set at 27.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.60. Equity return holds the value 57.40%, with 9.30% for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 325.35 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 76.49. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 57.10 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.72 and long-term debt to capital is 323.94.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.07 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is 9.85 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

