AECOM (ACM): All the Basics You Need to Know

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.40 and move down -35.4%, while ACM stocks collected -0.31% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Worth an Investment?

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) The 36 Months beta value for ACM stocks is at 1.70, while 7 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for AECOM stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $46.44 which is $7.74 above current price. ACM currently has a short float of 1.71% and public float of 152.70M with average trading volume of 1.34M shares.

ACM Market Performance

ACM stocks went down by -0.31% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.73% and a quarterly performance of 8.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.03% for ACM stocks with the simple moving average of -2.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ACM shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ACM socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $49 based on the research report published on November 5, 2019.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACM stock at the price of $49. The rating they have provided for ACM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14, 2019.

Argus gave “ Buy” rating to ACM stocks, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on September 20, 2019.

ACM Stocks 2.78% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AECOM was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.15% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.35%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.59% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.02% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ACM went down by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -6.99% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $38.02. In addition, AECOM saw -10.27% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ACM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AECOM (ACM), starting from Rudd Troy, who bought 8,343 shares at the price of $30.05 back on May 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 75,793 shares of AECOM, valued at $250,711 with the latest closing price.

Vollmer John C., the Group President, MS of AECOM, sold 30,240 shares at the value of $43.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Vollmer John C. is holding 11,415 shares at the value of $1,308,908 based on the most recent closing price.

ACM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.30 for the present operating margin and +4.16 for gross margin. The net margin for AECOM stands at -1.29. Total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.59. Equity return holds the value -11.80%, with -3.10% for asset returns.

Based on AECOM (ACM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.21 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.97. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 23.53 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.94 and long-term debt to capital is 89.03.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.42 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for AECOM is 3.53 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.