ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $58.72 and move down -49.57%, while ACAD stocks collected -1.62% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to Present at The JMP Securities CNS Forum on August 19, 2020

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Worth an Investment?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) The 36 Months beta value for ACAD stocks is at 1.56, while 16 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $58.88 which is $19.87 above current price. ACAD currently has a short float of 8.57% and public float of 115.43M with average trading volume of 1.84M shares.

ACAD Market Performance

ACAD stocks went down by -1.62% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.52% and a quarterly performance of -23.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.63%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.06% for ACAD stocks with the simple moving average of -12.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ACAD shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for ACAD socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $55 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD stock at the price of $71, previously predicting the value of $41. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 7, 2020.

Jefferies gave “Buy” rating to ACAD stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 16, 2020.

ACAD Stocks -16.90% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.67%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -16.49% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD went down by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -7.50% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $41.57. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -8.22% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ACAD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), starting from YANG MICHAEL J., who sold 27,250 shares at the price of $56.25 back on Jul 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,204 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,532,786 with the latest closing price.

Stankovic Srdjan R., the President of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sold 16,452 shares at the value of $50.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 19, which means that Stankovic Srdjan R. is holding 11,334 shares at the value of $824,515 based on the most recent closing price.

ACAD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -72.71 for the present operating margin and +96.65 for gross margin. The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -69.38. Total capital return value is set at -41.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.72. Equity return holds the value -33.50%, with -29.50% for asset returns.

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.38.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 16.54 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.33 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.16.