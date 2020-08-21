A Lesson to Learn: NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) Fell -3.50%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.20 and move down -221.24%, while NURO stocks collected -4.93% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that NeuroMetrix Reports that Quell(R) is to be Evaluated for Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy in NIH-Funded Clinical Trial

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Worth an Investment?

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) The 36 Months beta value for NURO stocks is at 2.77, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NeuroMetrix, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. NURO currently has a short float of 9.53% and public float of 2.70M with average trading volume of 679.46K shares.

NURO Market Performance

NURO stocks went down by -4.93% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.39% and a quarterly performance of -16.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.95% for NURO stocks with the simple moving average of -27.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NURO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NURO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NURO socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on October 20, 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NURO stock at the price of $4.50. The rating they have provided for NURO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 28, 2016.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to NURO stocks, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on September 11, 2015.

NURO Stocks -4.77% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NeuroMetrix, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -68.87% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.67%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.53% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.21% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NURO went down by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -31.56% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.0505. In addition, NeuroMetrix, Inc. saw -55.12% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NURO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO), starting from Gozani Shai, who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Jun 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 24,630 shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc., valued at $1,840 with the latest closing price.

Gozani Shai, the President & CEO of NeuroMetrix, Inc., bought 500 shares at the value of $2.33 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that Gozani Shai is holding 23,630 shares at the value of $1,165 based on the most recent closing price.

NURO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -91.82 for the present operating margin and +44.66 for gross margin. The net margin for NeuroMetrix, Inc. stands at -40.69. Total capital return value is set at -168.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.06. Equity return holds the value -112.60%, with -52.60% for asset returns.

Based on NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 37.30.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.27 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for NeuroMetrix, Inc. is 11.81 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.