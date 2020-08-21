Search
A Lesson to Learn: GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) Jump 17.31%

by Melissa Arnold

GEE Group, Inc. (AMEX:JOB) went up by 17.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.49 and move down -104.1%, while JOB stocks collected 17.31% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that GEE Group Announces Results for the Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter

GEE Group, Inc. (AMEX:JOB) Worth an Investment?

GEE Group, Inc. (AMEX: JOB) The 36 Months beta value for JOB stocks is at 2.91, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GEE Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.75 which is -$1.22 below current price. JOB currently has a short float of 0.43% and public float of 13.36M with average trading volume of 2.08M shares.

JOB Market Performance

JOB stocks went up by 17.31% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.09% and a quarterly performance of 301.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 138.19%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.43% for JOB stocks with the simple moving average of 135.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on GEE Group, Inc. (AMEX:JOB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOB stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for JOB shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for JOB socks in the upcoming period according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 2, 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JOB stock at the price of $8, previously predicting the value of $10. The rating they have provided for JOB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10, 2017.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to JOB stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 31, 2016.

JOB Stocks 29.81% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, GEE Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -51.00% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 17.48%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 17.83%, while the shares surge at the distance of +15.09% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +134.71% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, JOB went up by +17.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +58.44% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.0381. In addition, GEE Group, Inc. saw 212.82% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

JOB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.39 for the present operating margin and +30.38 for gross margin. The net margin for GEE Group, Inc. stands at -11.71. Total capital return value is set at 3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.81. Equity return holds the value -261.50%, with -15.60% for asset returns.

Based on GEE Group, Inc. (JOB), the company’s capital structure generated 200.61 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 66.73. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 54.34 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.29 and long-term debt to capital is 740.56.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.70 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for GEE Group, Inc. is 7.30 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

