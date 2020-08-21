Search
– 72.84 – 75.54: is It Good Range to Buy D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)?

by Denise Gardner

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $74.34 and move up 0.35%, while DHI stocks collected 4.36% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/20 that Home-builder confidence jumps to record high in August

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Worth an Investment?

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.51 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DHI Market Performance

DHI stocks went up by 4.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 15.12% and a quarterly performance of 40.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.86%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.82% for DHI stocks with the simple moving average of 39.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for DHI shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for DHI socks in the upcoming period according to Susquehanna is $475 based on the research report published on July 21, 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHI stock at the price of $70. The rating they have provided for DHI stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to DHI stocks, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 11, 2020.

DHI Stocks 20.65% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, D.R. Horton, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.35% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.23%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, while the shares surge at the distance of +16.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +32.55% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DHI went up by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +45.85% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $69.09. In addition, D.R. Horton, Inc. saw 41.42% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DHI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), starting from Murray Michael J, who sold 54,400 shares at the price of $72.38 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 149,539 shares of D.R. Horton, Inc., valued at $3,937,706 with the latest closing price.

Odom Aron M., the VP, Controller and PAO of D.R. Horton, Inc., sold 4,800 shares at the value of $71.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Odom Aron M. is holding 3,019 shares at the value of $342,971 based on the most recent closing price.

DHI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.68 for the present operating margin and +22.01 for gross margin. The net margin for D.R. Horton, Inc. stands at +9.20. Total capital return value is set at 15.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.67. Equity return holds the value 19.60%, with 12.20% for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 33.92 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 25.33. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 21.60 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 14.66 and long-term debt to capital is 14.90.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.25 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for D.R. Horton, Inc. is 99.31 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Quick Links