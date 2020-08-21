Search
– 13.53 – 13.95: is It Good Range to Buy Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)?

by Denise Gardner

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.52 and move down -34.99%, while CORT stocks collected 0.15% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Shuman Glenn & Stecker Investigates Corcept Therapeutics, Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Worth an Investment?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.74 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CORT Market Performance

CORT stocks went up by 0.15% for the week, with the monthly drop of -15.98% and a quarterly performance of -10.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.01% for CORT stocks with the simple moving average of -0.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CORT shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for CORT socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CORT stock at the price of $20. The rating they have provided for CORT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to CORT stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on September 6, 2019.

CORT Stocks -12.79% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.94% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.37%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, while the shares sank at the distance of -15.57% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.79% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CORT went up by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -7.70% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.63. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated saw 13.39% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CORT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), starting from Swisher Daniel N JR, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $16.48 back on Jul 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $82,411 with the latest closing price.

BAKER G LEONARD JR, the Director of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, sold 30,000 shares at the value of $15.70 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that BAKER G LEONARD JR is holding 996,838 shares at the value of $471,060 based on the most recent closing price.

CORT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +36.41 for the present operating margin and +98.20 for gross margin. The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stands at +30.73. Total capital return value is set at 34.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.02. Equity return holds the value 29.10%, with 26.50% for asset returns.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.93 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 0.92.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 16.34 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.91.

