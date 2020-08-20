Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) went up by 29.85% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.09 and move down -95.33%, while XELB stocks collected 0.80% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Worth an Investment?

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) The 36 Months beta value for XELB stocks is at 2.10, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Xcel Brands, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.75 which is -$1.07 below current price. XELB currently has a short float of 0.38% and public float of 6.98M with average trading volume of 374.11K shares.

XELB Market Performance

XELB stocks went up by 0.80% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.45% and a quarterly performance of -15.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.97%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.22% for XELB stocks with the simple moving average of -2.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XELB stocks, with FBR & Co. repeating the rating for XELB shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for XELB socks in the upcoming period according to FBR & Co. is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2017.

FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XELB stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for XELB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 11, 2017.

Wunderlich gave “Buy” rating to XELB stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 10, 2016.

XELB Stocks 18.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XELB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Xcel Brands, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.80% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.71%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.41% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -29.55% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, XELB went up by +10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -47.75% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.8518. In addition, Xcel Brands, Inc. saw -45.07% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

XELB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB), starting from DiSanto Mark, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Jul 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 980,496 shares of Xcel Brands, Inc., valued at $3,900 with the latest closing price.

DiSanto Mark, the Director of Xcel Brands, Inc., bought 5,249 shares at the value of $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that DiSanto Mark is holding 975,496 shares at the value of $4,094 based on the most recent closing price.

XELB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.86 for the present operating margin and +25.75 for gross margin. The net margin for Xcel Brands, Inc. stands at -8.21. Total capital return value is set at 1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.91. Equity return holds the value -4.30%, with -3.00% for asset returns.

Based on Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB), the company’s capital structure generated 30.94 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 23.63. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 20.40 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.58 and long-term debt to capital is 26.86.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for Xcel Brands, Inc. is 3.86 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.