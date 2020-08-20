Search
Will Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Remain Competitive?

by Daisy Galbraith

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) went down by -3.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $45.22 and move down -51.64%, while OHI stocks collected -8.75% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Omega Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Worth an Investment?

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.74 times of increase in earnings at the present.

OHI Market Performance

OHI stocks went down by -8.75% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.19% and a quarterly performance of 2.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.11% for OHI stocks with the simple moving average of -14.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for OHI shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for OHI socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $34 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI stock at the price of $34. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on June 8, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Strong Buy” rating to OHI stocks, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on May 15, 2020.

OHI Stocks -3.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.06% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.34%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -12.14% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OHI went down by -8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -32.15% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $32.01. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. saw -29.59% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OHI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), starting from WHITMAN BURKE W, who bought 500 shares at the price of $31.80 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 14,585 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., valued at $15,900 with the latest closing price.

WHITMAN BURKE W, the Director of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., bought 500 shares at the value of $29.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that WHITMAN BURKE W is holding 14,085 shares at the value of $14,930 based on the most recent closing price.

OHI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +37.42 for the present operating margin and +66.36 for gross margin. The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. stands at +36.93. Total capital return value is set at 3.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.95. Equity return holds the value 9.70%, with 4.00% for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 124.63 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.48. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 52.61 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.49 and long-term debt to capital is 124.43.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 15.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is 0.58 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.10.

Quick Links