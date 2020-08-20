Search
Home Business
Business

Why Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 2.66%

by Nicola Day

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.57 and move down -173.83%, while SPPI stocks collected 4.89% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Worth an Investment?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) The 36 Months beta value for SPPI stocks is at 2.17, while 3 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.75 which is -$3.86 below current price. SPPI currently has a short float of 5.00% and public float of 133.76M with average trading volume of 2.33M shares.

SPPI Market Performance

SPPI stocks went up by 4.89% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.88% and a quarterly performance of 16.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.58%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.99% for SPPI stocks with the simple moving average of -4.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPPI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SPPI shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SPPI socks in the upcoming period according to Guggenheim is $5 based on the research report published on December 26, 2019.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPPI stock at the price of $4, previously predicting the value of $17. The rating they have provided for SPPI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 26, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave “Buy” rating to SPPI stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 27, 2019.

SPPI Stocks 15.04% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -63.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.74%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, while the shares surge at the distance of +15.92% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +21.77% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI went up by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -54.21% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.57. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 6.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SPPI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI), starting from McGahan Keith M, who sold 250 shares at the price of $3.71 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 248,769 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $928 with the latest closing price.

McGahan Keith M, the Chief Legal Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sold 294 shares at the value of $4.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that McGahan Keith M is holding 249,019 shares at the value of $1,183 based on the most recent closing price.

SPPI Stock Fundamentals

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.09.

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Jump 0.75%
Next articleUrban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 08/25/2020

Related Articles

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)

Nicola Day - 0
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $110.80 and...
Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) went down by -16.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.92 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)

Denise Gardner - 0
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.49 and move...

Latest Posts

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)

Nicola Day - 0
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $110.80 and...
View Post
Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) went down by -16.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.92 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)

Denise Gardner - 0
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.49 and move...
View Post
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.21 and move...
View Post
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $128.48 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)

Denise Gardner - 0
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.49 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.30...
Read more
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL)

Nicola Day - 0
MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.79 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.64 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.04 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)

Nicola Day - 0
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $110.80 and...
Read more
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $128.48 and move...
Read more
Business

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went up by 11.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.93 and move...
Read more
Business

– 11.73 – 12.165: is It Good Range to Buy Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.75 and move down...
Read more
Business

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.11

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) went up by 6.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.32 and move down...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.21 and move...
Read more
Companies

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) slid -2.55% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) went up by 9.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.06 and move...
Read more
Companies

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL): Share Tumbled 6.82% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $135.32 and move...
Read more
Companies

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 08/25/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.41 and move...
Read more

Quick Links