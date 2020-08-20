Search
Why Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events

by Ethane Eddington

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.45 and move down -29.42%, while SMAR stocks collected 10.90% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Smartsheet Helps Forbes Identify Actionable Data to Drive Deeper Audience, Marketing Partner Engagement

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Worth an Investment?

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) 11 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Smartsheet Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $53.00 which is $6.62 above current price. SMAR currently has a short float of 11.65% and public float of 111.89M with average trading volume of 2.21M shares.

SMAR Market Performance

SMAR stocks went up by 10.90% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.57% and a quarterly performance of -16.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.25% for SMAR stocks with the simple moving average of -0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SMAR shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for SMAR socks in the upcoming period according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMAR stock at the price of $50. The rating they have provided for SMAR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 23, 2020.

Citigroup gave “Neutral” rating to SMAR stocks, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on May 15, 2020.

SMAR Stocks -2.80% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Smartsheet Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.23%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.11% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.25% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR went up by +10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +17.16% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $45.61. In addition, Smartsheet Inc. saw 3.98% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SMAR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), starting from MADER MARK PATRICK, who sold 40,000 shares at the price of $47.64 back on Aug 04. After this action, Rushing now owns 650,777 shares of Smartsheet Inc., valued at $1,905,658 with the latest closing price.

Hamilton Kara, the Chief People & Culture Officer of Smartsheet Inc., sold 10,000 shares at the value of $47.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Hamilton Kara is holding 3,980 shares at the value of $476,284 based on the most recent closing price.

SMAR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -38.31 for the present operating margin and +80.47 for gross margin. The net margin for Smartsheet Inc. stands at -35.42. Total capital return value is set at -27.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.18. Equity return holds the value -19.90%, with -13.40% for asset returns.

Based on Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 12.66 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 11.23.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 18.37 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Smartsheet Inc. is 6.22 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

