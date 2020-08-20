Why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $65.95 and move down -4.82%, while OTIS stocks collected -3.05% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Otis CEO and CFO to speak on Barclays conference call

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Worth an Investment?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.51 times of increase in earnings at the present.

OTIS Market Performance

OTIS stocks went down by -3.05% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.67% and a quarterly performance of 18.32%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.55% for OTIS stocks with the simple moving average of 16.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for OTIS shares by setting it to “Reduce”. The predicted price for OTIS socks in the upcoming period according to HSBC Securities is $44 based on the research report published on June 29, 2020.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIS stock at the price of $72. The rating they have provided for OTIS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18, 2020.

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to OTIS stocks, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on May 22, 2020.

OTIS Stocks 6.02% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Otis Worldwide Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.07%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.59% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.74% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS went down by -3.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $62.80. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw 39.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

OTIS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS), starting from Zheng Peiming, who sold 54 shares at the price of $63.21 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $3,398 with the latest closing price.

KEARNEY CHRISTOPHER J, the Executive Chairman of Otis Worldwide Corporation, bought 1,926 shares at the value of $51.88 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that KEARNEY CHRISTOPHER J is holding 2,797 shares at the value of $99,919 based on the most recent closing price.

OTIS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.42 for the present operating margin and +29.17 for gross margin. The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at +8.51. Total capital return value is set at 73.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 61.07.

Based on Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS), the company’s capital structure generated 32.94 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 24.78. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 5.78 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 48.51 and long-term debt to capital is 22.71.