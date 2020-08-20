Why Investors Need To Watch Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.57 and move down -41.65%, while HLIT stocks collected -10.44% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Sonnet BioTherapeutics, CHF Solutions, Harmonic Inc, Tiziana Life Sciences, or Seanergy Maritime Holdings?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Worth an Investment?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) The 36 Months beta value for HLIT stocks is at 0.87, while 4 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Harmonic Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.14 which is $1.59 above current price. HLIT currently has a short float of 7.00% and public float of 93.94M with average trading volume of 664.74K shares.

HLIT Market Performance

HLIT stocks went down by -10.44% for the week, with the monthly jump of 19.80% and a quarterly performance of 10.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.68%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.75% for HLIT stocks with the simple moving average of -5.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HLIT shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for HLIT socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on June 1, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLIT stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for HLIT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 22, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “Overweight” rating to HLIT stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 14, 2020.

HLIT Stocks 11.67% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Harmonic Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -29.40% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.38%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.42% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT went down by -10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -24.37% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.20. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw -22.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HLIT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), starting from HARSHMAN PATRICK, who sold 63,662 shares at the price of $6.75 back on Feb 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 978,152 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $429,451 with the latest closing price.

HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO of Harmonic Inc., sold 52,821 shares at the value of $7.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that HARSHMAN PATRICK is holding 924,409 shares at the value of $370,930 based on the most recent closing price.

HLIT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.37 for the present operating margin and +54.92 for gross margin. The net margin for Harmonic Inc. stands at -1.47. Total capital return value is set at 4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.61. Equity return holds the value -8.40%, with -3.50% for asset returns.

Based on Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.79 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 42.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.72 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.51 and long-term debt to capital is 50.43.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.97 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for Harmonic Inc. is 3.97 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.