Why Investors Need To Watch Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)?

by Nicola Day

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.25 and move down -11.71%, while CDE stocks collected 7.39% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Coeur Provides Mid-Year 2020 Exploration Update

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Worth an Investment?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) The 36 Months beta value for CDE stocks is at 2.02, while 4 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Coeur Mining, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.50 which is $0.61 above current price. CDE currently has a short float of 3.91% and public float of 240.16M with average trading volume of 7.83M shares.

CDE Market Performance

CDE stocks went up by 7.39% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.96% and a quarterly performance of 38.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.86% for CDE stocks with the simple moving average of 46.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CDE shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CDE socks in the upcoming period according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8.50 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDE stock at the price of $8.50. The rating they have provided for CDE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave “ Hold” rating to CDE stocks, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on April 14, 2020.

CDE Stocks 28.43% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Coeur Mining, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.29% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +57.12% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CDE went up by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +46.81% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.23. In addition, Coeur Mining, Inc. saw 2.48% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CDE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE), starting from MELLOR ROBERT E, who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $8.48 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 172,289 shares of Coeur Mining, Inc., valued at $8,475 with the latest closing price.

MELLOR ROBERT E, the Chairman (non-executive) of Coeur Mining, Inc., bought 1,000 shares at the value of $7.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that MELLOR ROBERT E is holding 171,289 shares at the value of $7,915 based on the most recent closing price.

CDE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -13.26 for the present operating margin and -7.51 for gross margin. The net margin for Coeur Mining, Inc. stands at -48.78. Total capital return value is set at -8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.61. Equity return holds the value -41.00%, with -20.70% for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 52.36 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 34.37. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 25.33 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -3.55 and long-term debt to capital is 46.98.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.90 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for Coeur Mining, Inc. is 29.38 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

