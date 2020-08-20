Search
Why Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events

by Ethane Eddington

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) went up by 1.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.88 and move down -101.08%, while EVRI stocks collected 1.23% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Everi Highlights Roadmap for Cashless Gaming Industry Leadership

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Worth an Investment?

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) The 36 Months beta value for EVRI stocks is at 2.92, while 7 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Everi Holdings Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $11.43 which is $4.03 above current price. EVRI currently has a short float of 9.98% and public float of 84.33M with average trading volume of 3.92M shares.

EVRI Market Performance

EVRI stocks went up by 1.23% for the week, with the monthly jump of 28.03% and a quarterly performance of 29.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.51%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.98% for EVRI stocks with the simple moving average of -12.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVRI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for EVRI socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $17 based on the research report published on July 10, 2020.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRI stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for EVRI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 26, 2019.

SunTrust gave “Buy” rating to EVRI stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on February 11, 2019.

EVRI Stocks 21.76% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Everi Holdings Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -50.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.59%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, while the shares surge at the distance of +17.46% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.23% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EVRI went up by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -27.66% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.61. In addition, Everi Holdings Inc. saw -44.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EVRI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), starting from JUDGE GEOFFREY P, who sold 40,000 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 104,672 shares of Everi Holdings Inc., valued at $300,400 with the latest closing price.

MULLARKEY MAUREEN T, the Director of Everi Holdings Inc., bought 10,000 shares at the value of $6.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that MULLARKEY MAUREEN T is holding 10,000 shares at the value of $62,700 based on the most recent closing price.

EVRI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.40 for the present operating margin and +53.27 for gross margin. The net margin for Everi Holdings Inc. stands at +3.05. Total capital return value is set at 8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.49.

Based on Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), the company’s capital structure generated 2,081.07 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 95.42. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 65.74 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.21 and long-term debt to capital is 2,070.29.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.49 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for Everi Holdings Inc. is 3.55 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

