Why Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 17.46%

by Nicola Day

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) went up by 17.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.85 and move down -2.85%, while CRDF stocks collected 20.76% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Cardiff Oncology Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Highlights

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Worth an Investment?

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) The 36 Months beta value for CRDF stocks is at 1.43, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $14.50 which is -$6.66 below current price. CRDF currently has a short float of 2.43% and public float of 18.37M with average trading volume of 731.46K shares.

CRDF Market Performance

CRDF stocks went up by 20.76% for the week, with the monthly jump of 46.70% and a quarterly performance of 208.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.87%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.46% for CRDF stocks with the simple moving average of 197.98% for the last 200 days.

CRDF Stocks 46.40% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, while the shares surge at the distance of +36.76% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +139.57% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF went up by +20.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +270.00% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.44. In addition, Cardiff Oncology, Inc. saw 437.10% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CRDF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -6817.79 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. stands at -6709.74. Total capital return value is set at -166.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -170.73.

Based on Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF), the company’s capital structure generated 20.84 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 17.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is -4.34 with debt to enterprise value settled at -1.63. The receivables turnover for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is 1.32 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

