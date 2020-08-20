Search
Why Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events

by Ethane Eddington

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) went up by 1.28% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $46.66 and move down -11.65%, while CALM stocks collected -10.50% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Cal-Maine Foods Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Worth an Investment?

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 113.04 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CALM Market Performance

CALM stocks went down by -10.50% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.23% and a quarterly performance of -5.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.79%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.26% for CALM stocks with the simple moving average of 0.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALM stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CALM shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for CALM socks in the upcoming period according to Stephens is $47 based on the research report published on March 17, 2020.

Cleveland Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALM stock at the price of $47. The rating they have provided for CALM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 7, 2020.

Stephens gave “Equal-Weight” rating to CALM stocks, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on March 5, 2019.

CALM Stocks -4.89% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.43% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.53%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.92% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CALM went down by -9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +2.26% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $44.47. In addition, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. saw -3.49% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CALM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM), starting from HARDIN CHARLES JEFF, who sold 958 shares at the price of $43.46 back on May 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,221 shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., valued at $41,635 with the latest closing price.

CALM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.46 for the present operating margin and +13.50 for gross margin. The net margin for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. stands at +1.36. Equity return holds the value 1.90%, with 1.60% for asset returns.

Quick Links