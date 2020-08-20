Search
What’s Behind VEREIT, Inc. (VER) Volatile Ride?

by Nicola Day

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.18 and move down -55.9%, while VER stocks collected -2.97% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that VEREIT(R) and Ocean West Acquire a $247 Million Distribution and Warehouse Facility Adding to Industrial Partnership Portfolio

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Worth an Investment?

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) The 36 Months beta value for VER stocks is at 1.08, while 3 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for VEREIT, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 7 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.13 which is $0.45 above current price. VER currently has a short float of 2.26% and public float of 1.07B with average trading volume of 12.65M shares.

VER Market Performance

VER stocks went down by -2.97% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.83% and a quarterly performance of 27.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.41%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.37% for VER stocks with the simple moving average of -11.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VER stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for VER shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for VER socks in the upcoming period according to Berenberg is $6.75 based on the research report published on July 10, 2020.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VER stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for VER stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 11, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “Outperform” rating to VER stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 25, 2019.

VER Stocks -0.10% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, VEREIT, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -35.85% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.58%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.46% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.39% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VER went down by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -33.50% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.56. In addition, VEREIT, Inc. saw -29.33% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VER Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEREIT, Inc. (VER), starting from Roberts Thomas W, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $9.87 back on Sep 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 303,455 shares of VEREIT, Inc., valued at $246,750 with the latest closing price.

VER Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.59 for the present operating margin and +50.35 for gross margin. The net margin for VEREIT, Inc. stands at -24.28. Total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return holds the value -8.40%, with -4.20% for asset returns.

Based on VEREIT, Inc. (VER), the company’s capital structure generated 86.70 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 46.44. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 44.63 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.01 and long-term debt to capital is 78.92.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 12.22 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for VEREIT, Inc. is 4.02 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.09.

