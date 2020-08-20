What’s Behind Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) Volatile Ride?

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) went up by 6.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.39 and move down -117.33%, while SLNO stocks collected 12.22% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Soleno Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Worth an Investment?

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) The 36 Months beta value for SLNO stocks is at 0.45, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.50 which is -$2.02 below current price. SLNO currently has a short float of 4.03% and public float of 50.22M with average trading volume of 1.05M shares.

SLNO Market Performance

SLNO stocks went up by 12.22% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.76% and a quarterly performance of -50.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.45%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.47% for SLNO stocks with the simple moving average of -18.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLNO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SLNO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SLNO socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $8 based on the research report published on January 10, 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLNO stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for SLNO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 23, 2019.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to SLNO stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 13, 2018.

SLNO Stocks 5.64% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -53.99% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.81% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SLNO went up by +12.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +30.32% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.83. In addition, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. saw -31.29% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SLNO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO), starting from Sinclair Andrew, who bought 3,333,330 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Jun 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,302,602 shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $5,499,995 with the latest closing price.

Abingworth LLP, the 10% Owner of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., bought 3,333,330 shares at the value of $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Abingworth LLP is holding 10,302,602 shares at the value of $5,499,995 based on the most recent closing price.

SLNO Stock Fundamentals

Based on Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.04 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.00.