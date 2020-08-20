What’s Behind Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) Volatile Ride?

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) went up by 22.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.33 and move up 1.53%, while OTRK stocks collected 43.77% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Ontrak to Present at the 40(th) Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Worth an Investment?

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) The 36 Months beta value for OTRK stocks is at 2.22, while 5 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Ontrak, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $53.00 which is -$15.33 below current price. OTRK currently has a short float of 47.03% and public float of 7.25M with average trading volume of 476.02K shares.

OTRK Market Performance

OTRK stocks went up by 43.77% for the week, with the monthly jump of 100.21% and a quarterly performance of 223.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 320.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.38% for OTRK stocks with the simple moving average of 204.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OTRK shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for OTRK socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $36 based on the research report published on July 16, 2020.

OTRK Stocks 102.23% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ontrak, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 1.55% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.60%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.48%, while the shares surge at the distance of +89.31% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +224.38% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK went up by +43.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +314.27% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $45.57. In addition, Ontrak, Inc. saw 300.55% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

OTRK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -57.03 for the present operating margin and +41.85 for gross margin. The net margin for Ontrak, Inc. stands at -73.11. Total capital return value is set at -455.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -620.98. Equity return holds the value 125.30%, with -129.10% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 8.22 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Ontrak, Inc. is 9.90 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.