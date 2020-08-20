What’s Behind AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) Volatile Ride?

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) went up by 3.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.55 and move down -51.16%, while AQB stocks collected 17.27% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of $27.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Worth an Investment?

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) The 36 Months beta value for AQB stocks is at 1.04, while 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.50 which is -$3.01 below current price. AQB currently has a short float of 2.55% and public float of 16.41M with average trading volume of 351.08K shares.

AQB Market Performance

AQB stocks went up by 17.27% for the week, with the monthly drop of -29.81% and a quarterly performance of 19.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.32%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.62% for AQB stocks with the simple moving average of 27.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQB stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AQB shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AQB socks in the upcoming period according to Lake Street is $5 based on the research report published on March 12, 2020.

AQB Stocks -6.76% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.86% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.11%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, while the shares sank at the distance of -28.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.69% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AQB went up by +19.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +22.04% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.03. In addition, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. saw 34.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AQB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB), starting from Czypinski Alana, who bought 4,000,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,175,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., valued at $10,000,000 with the latest closing price.

KIRK RANDAL J, the 10% Owner of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., bought 4,000,000 shares at the value of $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that KIRK RANDAL J is holding 9,175,000 shares at the value of $10,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

AQB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -6976.96 for the present operating margin and -2502.45 for gross margin. The net margin for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. stands at -7083.53. Total capital return value is set at -46.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.84. Equity return holds the value -44.50%, with -36.50% for asset returns.

Based on AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB), the company’s capital structure generated 21.09 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 17.41. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 16.57 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -206.84 and long-term debt to capital is 20.14.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 245.16 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is 2.18 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.