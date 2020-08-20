Walk through Financial Numbers of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) went down by -2.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $180.61 and move down -4.62%, while TTWO stocks collected 2.69% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Take-Two Interactive Software to Acquire Mobile Games Developer Playdots

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Worth an Investment?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.23 times of increase in earnings at the present.

TTWO Market Performance

TTWO stocks went up by 2.69% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.79% and a quarterly performance of 17.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.35%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.40% for TTWO stocks with the simple moving average of 32.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TTWO shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for TTWO socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $166 based on the research report published on August 4, 2020.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTWO stock at the price of $166. The rating they have provided for TTWO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “ Outperform” rating to TTWO stocks, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on May 26, 2020.

TTWO Stocks 12.83% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.42% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.75%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +28.44% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO went up by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +47.67% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $167.88. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. saw 41.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TTWO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), starting from Sheresky Michael, who sold 216 shares at the price of $173.26 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 60,825 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., valued at $37,424 with the latest closing price.

Goldstein Lainie, the Chief Financial Officer of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., sold 20,000 shares at the value of $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09, which means that Goldstein Lainie is holding 211,654 shares at the value of $3,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

TTWO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.77 for the present operating margin and +48.31 for gross margin. The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stands at +13.09. Total capital return value is set at 17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.10. Equity return holds the value 18.30%, with 8.90% for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 6.52. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 3.58 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 161.30 and long-term debt to capital is 5.99.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is 5.77 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.