Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Walk through Financial Numbers of Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)

by Daisy Galbraith

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $77.73 and move down -2.97%, while ENPH stocks collected 6.04% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ENPH, CEMI and BKD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Worth an Investment?

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.32 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ENPH Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 6.04% for the week, with the monthly jump of 23.55% and a quarterly performance of 17.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.82%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.72% for ENPH stocks with the simple moving average of 80.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ENPH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ENPH socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $100 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH stock at the price of $100. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 24, 2020.

Needham gave “Buy” rating to ENPH stocks, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on June 29, 2020.

ENPH Stocks 31.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Enphase Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.88% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.25%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, while the shares surge at the distance of +21.60% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +46.36% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH went up by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +300.90% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $67.64. In addition, Enphase Energy, Inc. saw 188.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ENPH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), starting from McNeil Jeff, who sold 7,606 shares at the price of $59.75 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 283,496 shares of Enphase Energy, Inc., valued at $454,479 with the latest closing price.

McNeil Jeff, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Enphase Energy, Inc., sold 7,606 shares at the value of $59.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that McNeil Jeff is holding 283,496 shares at the value of $454,479 based on the most recent closing price.

ENPH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.87 for the present operating margin and +35.44 for gross margin. The net margin for Enphase Energy, Inc. stands at +25.81. Total capital return value is set at 41.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 68.02. Equity return holds the value 61.00%, with 20.80% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 43.44 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 30.29. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 16.58 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 10.87 and long-term debt to capital is 41.22.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.22 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for Enphase Energy, Inc. is 5.22 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Previous articleIt’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)
Next articleRange Resources Corporation (RRC) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Related Articles

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)

Nicola Day - 0
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $110.80 and...
Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) went down by -16.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.92 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)

Denise Gardner - 0
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.49 and move...

Latest Posts

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)

Nicola Day - 0
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $110.80 and...
View Post
Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) went down by -16.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.92 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)

Denise Gardner - 0
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.49 and move...
View Post
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.21 and move...
View Post
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $128.48 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)

Denise Gardner - 0
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.49 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.30...
Read more
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL)

Nicola Day - 0
MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.79 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.64 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.04 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)

Nicola Day - 0
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $110.80 and...
Read more
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $128.48 and move...
Read more
Business

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went up by 11.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.93 and move...
Read more
Business

– 11.73 – 12.165: is It Good Range to Buy Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.75 and move down...
Read more
Business

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.11

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) went up by 6.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.32 and move down...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.21 and move...
Read more
Companies

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) slid -2.55% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) went up by 9.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.06 and move...
Read more
Companies

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL): Share Tumbled 6.82% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $135.32 and move...
Read more
Companies

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 08/25/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.41 and move...
Read more

Quick Links