Walk through Financial Numbers of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $229.40 and move down -50.77%, while AVB stocks collected -0.50% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Worth an Investment?

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.21 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AVB Market Performance

AVB stocks went down by -0.50% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.17% and a quarterly performance of -2.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.53% for AVB stocks with the simple moving average of -16.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVB stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AVB shares by setting it to “In-line”. The predicted price for AVB socks in the upcoming period according to Evercore ISI is $15 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVB stock at the price of $144, previously predicting the value of $241. The rating they have provided for AVB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 2, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Underweight” rating to AVB stocks, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on March 26, 2020.

AVB Stocks -1.67% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.67% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.16% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -12.67% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AVB went down by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -29.96% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $151.43. In addition, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. saw -27.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AVB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB), starting from O’Shea Kevin P., who sold 5,214 shares at the price of $211.94 back on Mar 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,515 shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc., valued at $1,105,073 with the latest closing price.

SCHULMAN EDWARD M, the EVP-General Counsel of AvalonBay Communities, Inc., sold 2,000 shares at the value of $210.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that SCHULMAN EDWARD M is holding 19,441 shares at the value of $421,160 based on the most recent closing price.

AVB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +26.89 for the present operating margin and +38.32 for gross margin. The net margin for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. stands at +33.82. Total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return holds the value 7.20%, with 4.10% for asset returns.

Based on AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB), the company’s capital structure generated 67.67 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.36. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.89 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.16 and long-term debt to capital is 66.51.