Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT): Share Tumbled 0.11% last week: What Happened?

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) went down by -3.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.49 and move down -89.9%, while VXRT stocks collected 0.11% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

VXRT Market Performance

VXRT stocks went up by 0.11% for the week, with the monthly drop of -39.07% and a quarterly performance of 188.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 1302.47%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.45% for VXRT stocks with the simple moving average of 188.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VXRT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VXRT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for VXRT socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on August 12, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VXRT stock at the price of $22. The rating they have provided for VXRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13, 2020.

VXRT Stocks 7.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VXRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Vaxart, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -47.34% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, while the shares sank at the distance of -36.61% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +277.46% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VXRT went up by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +2,822.88% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.02. In addition, Vaxart, Inc. saw 2527.67% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

VXRT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT), starting from ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, who sold 9,385,386 shares at the price of $8.29 back on Jun 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 145,523 shares of Vaxart, Inc., valued at $77,804,850 with the latest closing price.

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the Director of Vaxart, Inc., sold 18,226,667 shares at the value of $10.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is holding 5,440,000 shares at the value of $189,192,803 based on the most recent closing price.

VXRT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -110.17 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Vaxart, Inc. stands at -189.06. Total capital return value is set at -33.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.27. Equity return holds the value -84.90%, with -44.70% for asset returns.

Based on Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT), the company’s capital structure generated 143.95 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.01. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 50.35 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4.55 and long-term debt to capital is 114.95.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.29 with debt to enterprise value settled at 1.47. The receivables turnover for Vaxart, Inc. is 3.64 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.